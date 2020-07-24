Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN +1.6% ) inks an agreement for the direct sale of 5.1M units, each consisting of one common share and 0.3 of a 3.5-year warrant to purchase one common share at $12.74, at price of $10.1175 per unit. The transaction also includes 0.8M prefunded warrant units at the same price, each consisting of one prefunded warrant to purchase one common share and plus a 3.5-year warrant to purchase 0.3 of a common share.

Gross proceeds will be ~$60M.

Closing date is July 28.

Net proceeds will fund pipeline development and general corporate purposes.