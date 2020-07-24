American Resources (OTC:AREC +13.2% ) reports Q2 earnings beat expectations, and record $1.3M of net income and $5.7M of adjusted EBITDA.

Posted EPS of $0.05, a turnaround from loss of $0.38/share, in the prior-year period.

During the quarter, the company transformed into a company engaged in production of pure metallurgical carbon and metal aggregation.

Launched metal aggregation and processing subsidiary, American Metals to aggregate and process steel to be recycled in to produce new recycled steel.

It permanently shut down and remediate thermal coal operation throughout region.