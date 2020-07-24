Surgery Center Holdings, wholly owned subsidiary of Surgery Partners (SGRY +2.0% ), priced $115M principal amount of its 10.000% senior unsecured notes due 2027 at 100.75% of the principal amount.

Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each domestic wholly-owned subsidiary of Surgery Center that guarantees its obligations under its senior secured credit facilities.

Notes will be issued as part of the April 2019 series of $430M of 10.000% senior notes due 2027.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to fund growth-related activities including service line expansions, physician recruiting and technology infrastructure investments and potential acquisitions.