Baidu App, the flagship mobile platform of Baidu (BIDU -2.6% ), kicked off the official naming selection process for China's first Mars rover, which was launched into space on July 23 from Wenchang, as part of the Tianwen-1 Mars exploration mission.

The app will leverage its expansive user base to allow netizens to contribute to the selection of the rover's name and view interactive content about the mission.

The app is hosting the naming selection process on a designated Smart Mini Program.

In the first stage of the naming campaign, users are invited to submit their ideas before the deadline on August 12.

Recently, Baidu App worked with the Mars mission to host a livestream program where scientists shared authoritative knowledge about outer space.

"As a leader in search, cloud infrastructure, smart speakers, AI, autonomous driving, and video entertainment, I've never been worried about Baidu's long-term future, but finally, investments in DuerOS, Baidu Cloud, and the Baidu App are set to pay off in the shorter term (<2 years)." says The Stock Dudar on Seeking Alpha.

Source: Press Release