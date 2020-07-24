IDEX (IEX -2.0% ) reported Q2 sales decline of 12.6% Y/Y to $561.25M, and orders were down 17% Y/Y to $521.9M.

Sales by segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies $219.1M (-11% Y/Y); Health & Science Technologies $215.7M (-7% Y/Y); and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products $127.1M (-23% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 370 bps to 41.8%, reflecting reduced volume, business mix, the dilutive impact to margins from the recent acquisitions and a $4.1M pre-tax fair value inventory step-up; Adj. gross margin was 42.6%.

Operating margin was down 450 bps to 19.7%; and adjusted operating margin was 21.1%, down 340 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $141.13M (-20.2% Y/Y); and margin declined by 241 bps to 25.2%.

Cash from operations of $169.5M up 29% Y/Y; and free cash flow of $161.1M (+36% Y/Y)

Company repurchased 9,600 shares for $1.4M during the quarter, at an average price of $149.44.

A subsidiary of IDEX entered into a joint venture agreement with a third party to form a limited liability company, IDEX will contribute $0.6M and will own 55% of the share capital.

Company expects Q3 organic sales to be down 12% to 17% percent versus prior year.

