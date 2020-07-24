Del Taco (TACO +8.5% ) rallies despite falling slightly short with its Q2 sales tally.

Del Taco didn't issue any formal guidance, but was positive on the progress being made. The company expects to demonstrate sequential improvement in year over year restaurant contribution margin trends during FQ3 and FQ4 due to the comparable restaurant sales recovery coupled with sequentially less commodity inflation and a continued focus on managing our other restaurant expenses.

During the conference call (transcript), execs stated that they expect a big response to Del Taco's Crispy Chicken launch next week.

