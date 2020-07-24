Ultragenyx (RARE -1.3% ) collaboration partner Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:KYKOF) announces a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP backing expanded labeling for Crysvita (burosumab) to include older adolescents and adults with X-linked hypophosphatemia, an inherited disorder characterized by low levels of phosphate in the blood leading to soft and weak bones (rickets). Ingesting vitamin D does not offer a benefit to sufferers.

Crysvita was conditionally approved in Europe in February 2018 for children at least one year old with radiographic evidence of bone disease and adolescents with growing skeletons.