Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP +2.6% ) cuts its adjusted EBITDA forecast for the full year to $250M - $260M. As announced in May, the company saw low end of $260M - $285M. Still sees FY capex at $30 - $50M

Reports prelim 2Q adjusted EBITDA of $63 - $65M, and net income of between $46 - $68M.

Forecasts natural gas volume throughput of 1.3 - 1.4 Bcf/d and liquids volume throughput of 74 - 78 Mbbl/d.

The company also extends series A Preferred Unit Exchange expiration date from July 24th to July 28.

Q2 earnings is scheduled on August 7.