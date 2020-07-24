In order to further enhance retail offering Dada Group (DADA -10.2% ) and China Resources Vanguard (CR Vanguard) have expanded their strategic partnership, with a focus on omni-channel fulfillment, product management, user operation, and marketing.

The two companies joined hands in 2018 and integrated more than 1,600 CR Vanguard stores into JDDJ, which led to a seven-fold increase of CR Vanguard's sales in 2019 vs. 2018.

By prioritizing strategic partnerships, JDDJ has become a leading on-demand retail platform in China, covering more than 700 cities and countries across China with 89K stores on its platform and more than 27.6 M active users.