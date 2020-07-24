Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden upgrades JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ) to Buy From Hold, as the bank is "well positioned to defend short-term returns and sustain its dividend over the next several quarters, as well as having the highest longer term return profile of the large banks."

Sets price target at $116, implying 17% upside potential vs. yesterday's close.

Sees JPM better reserved today to bear future losses vs. its peers, suggesting lower earnings risk in near term, Ramsden writes.

JPM has provisions for 70% of loan losses embedded within its company-run severely adverse scenario (over a 9 quarter basis) vs. 60% for peers.

"At current prices, we believe JPM’s valuation of 1.6x PTBV (1.4x 2021E PTBV) and 10x 2021E P/E is attractive considering our belief it can earn a 16% ROTCE in 2022 (implying a 1.9x PTBV today based on historical ROTCE/PTBV regression) and drive ~30% annual earnings growth over the next two years," he wrote.

Ramsden's Buy rating on JPM contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral and is more in line with the average Wall Street analysts' rating of Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 10 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).

Compare JPM's valuation metrics with those of its peers:

