The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.1% ) Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) consists of a humanized IgG1k monoclonal antibody against the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) linked to a cytotoxic payload called maleimidocaproyl monomethyl auristatin F. It works by binding to BCMA on the surface of MM cells where it releases the cytotoxic agent and kills the cells.

The company in-licensed the ADC technology from Seattle Genetics (SGEN -2.4% ) in 2009.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.