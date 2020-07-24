LeMaitre Vascular's (LMAT +12.8% ) Q2 sales declined 16% Y/Y to $24.9M with sales in the Americas (-15%) and Europe/Middle East/Africa (-21%) due to COVID-19 pandemic. Asia/Pac sales were flat.

Gross margin decreased to 68.5% in 2Q20, compared to 68.9% a year ago primarily due to manufacturing inefficiencies offset by favorable product mix. Net income down 24% to $3.5M.

During the quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Artegraft, a processor and seller of vascular grafts derived from bovine carotid arteries, for $90M.

The company will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.095/share on September 10; record on August 27.

Further, LeMaitre Vascular expects to suspend or discontinue its $10M buyback program at any time prior to its conclusion on February 14, 2021.

In 3Q20 guidance, the company expects its sales to be within $30.5 - $34.5M, gross margin at 62.8%, and EPS within $0.17 - $0.26. Due to the uncertainties driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has limited its financial guidance to Q3.