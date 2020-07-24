Moog (MOG.A +1.8% ) positive on beating Q3 earnings estimates; reports sales decline of 11% Y/Y to $657.54M, and adj. earnings of $30.41M down by 34.1% Y/Y.

Aircraft Controls segment sales $249M (-26% Y/Y), with Military OEM aircraft sales of $108M (+1% Y/Y); F-35 Joint Strike Fighter sales of $45M (+36% Y/Y); and Military aftermarket sales of $70M (+26% Y/Y).

Space and Defense Controls sales $183.91M (+6.3% Y/Y); and Industrial Systems segment sales $224.25M (-3% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 556 bps to 23%.

Operating loss of $4.32M vs. profit of $84.11M a year ago; and margin fell to -0.7% from 11.4%. Adj. operating margin was 8.2% down 320 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $187.85M, compared to $129.09M a year ago; and $107M for the quarter.

Total backlog was $2.5B, with consolidated 12-month backlog at $1.7B, unchanged from a year ago.

