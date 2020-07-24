Global Beta adds to low-beta, momentum growth ETFs lineup

Global Beta ETFs expands its factor-based suite of ETFs with the Global Beta Low Beta ETF (GBLO) and the Global Beta Momentum Growth ETF (GBGR), which aim to offer targeted factor exposure at a more attractive valuation relative to their peer group.

Both ETFs have an annual net expense ratio of 29 basis points.

GBLO seeks to track performance (before fees and expenses) of the Global Beta Low Beta Factor Index, which is composed of stocks from the S&P 500 with the lowest beta relative to the S&P 500. The ETF is designed to provide exposure to domestic large cap names with the lowest systematic risk to the broad market.

GBGR seeks to track the Global Beta Momentum Growth Factor Index, composed of stocks from the S&P 500 with the highest Y/Y sales growth.

"At this point in the equity cycle, we believe the easy money has been made, and that valuations of traditional broad-base, capitalization-weighted index funds have become significantly stretched relative to their historic averages," said Vince Lowry, CEO of Global Beta ETFs. "Our research indicates that, across all relevant factors in the market, improving the price-to-sales ratio within a portfolio can significantly improve returns, and can provide investors an additional level of downside risk mitigation."

