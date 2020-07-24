Credit Suisse boosts its price target on Amazon (AMZN +0.3% ) to $3,400 from $2,760 ahead of the company's earnings report next week.

The firm lifts GMV estimates on Amazon and hits on the relatively familiar theme of the Seattle tech giant benefiting from the consumer shopping shift during the pandemic.

"The longer consumers remain under shelter-in-place, the higher the likelihood of the new behaviors learned during quarantine to become newfound habits. So whereas our model had conservatively assumed that all of the step function improvement in GMV growth will be confined to 2Q20, we raise our 2H20 GMV estimates to forecast a more gradual drop-off. Longer term, this potential change in habit is most important for Amazon’s groceries effort, as it remains the largest pool of offline dollars for online adoption."

Importantly, Credit Suisse also has an upward bias to AWS revenue forecasts.

Amazon is expected to report revenue of $81.05B and EPS of $1.72 when it spills numbers on July 30.