Trivago (TRVG -2.4% ) announced that METRO Markets GmbH, a subsidiary of Düsseldorf-based Metro AG, will acquire its trivago subsidiary in Palma, Spain; transaction effective October 1, 2020.

Deal terms enable 100% shares acquisition in Trivago Spain SLU by METRO Markets and take over of ~60 employees based Palma Development center.

METRO Markets, a B2B online market place, offers non-food products for the hotel, restaurant and catering industry.

"Earlier in the year we decided to streamline our office setup and consolidate our teams in our Düsseldorf headquarters," CEO Axel Hefer commented.