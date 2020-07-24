Byline Bancorp (BY +4.5% ) announces Q2 revenue beat, with net interest income of $52.6M, in line with the previous quarter.

NIM of 3.71%, a decrease of 46 basis points vs. 4.17% Q1 2020

The provision for loan and lease losses was $15.5M, an increase of $1.1M from last quarter.

Non-interest income of $12.8M, an increase of 39.4% compared to $9.2M from Q1 2020. The rise was mainly due to loan servicing asset revaluation, gain on sales of loans, and change in fair value of equity.

Non-performing loans and leases were $43.7M on June 30, 2020, a decrease of $7M.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $654.2M, a decrease of $79M from previous quarter.

