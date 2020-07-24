IMAX is down 3.1% after Wedbush writes about another challenging year ahead as the giant-screen exhibitor wrestles with pandemic closures.

Following another heavy round of movie delay announcements, the firm notes that even following this "dismal" year, "2021 will face its own challenges": Screen growth will be down, and a limit on big-budget films is a headwind for IMAX.

But the chain is still in best position in the sector for a full rebound, since its multi-story screens are "the one thing streaming services can't duplicate."

Wedbush is Neutral on the stock, and raised its price target to $14 from $12, now implying 12% upside.

Wall Street is bullish on IMAX, as are Seeking Alpha authors, but it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.

IMAX has one of the weakest Quant Ratings in Movies & Entertainment according to Seeking Alpha's stock screener - though it's outpaced there by still weaker Quant Ratings at fellow cinema chains AMC, Reading International, Cinemark and Marcus: