Sigma Labs (SGLB -2.4% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 466% Y/Y to $0.17M; which was due to a PrintRite3D unit sale, as well as revenue recognized under the legacy RTE program.

Gross profit improved to $0.1M as compared to negative $27K Y/Y.

Cash used in operating activities totaled $2.4M and cash totaled $2.5M for first six months ended June 2020.

Also, ~$0.4M of this amount was due to trade accounts payables carried over from 2019 due to a delay in financing.

Net loss per share improved to $(0.49) from $(1.50) compared Y/Y.

PrintRite3D will be actively promoted by a worldwide salesforce as their preferred monitoring solution, and its initial purchase orders are expected in Q3 2020.

Co. also fortified the balance sheet with $1.5M in gross proceeds through an April 2020 offering of common stock and warrants, and $1.64M from the exercise of preferred warrants.

