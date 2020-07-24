More than 1,000 Twitter (TWTR -0.5% ) workers had access to internal tools that allowed for changing account settings/control, Reuters reports - compromising attempts to defend against the sort of hacking that hit Twitter accounts last week.

That breach (which led to several high-profile Twitter accounts scamming followers into sending Bitcoin to an address) is under investigation by the FBI.

Twitter has acknowledged that perpetrators "manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials" to gain access to 45 accounts, though the Reuters report suggests a wide number of employees represent vulnerabilities in that area, including contractors at such firms as Cognizant.