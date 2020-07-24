Alimentation Couche-Tard to amend Fire & Flower investment terms

Fire & Flower said Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF -0.4% ) has agreed to amend its strategic investment, which will result in ~15% ownership of Fire & Flower.

Couche-Tard will commit ~C$19M, related to exercise of certain amended series A warrants

Maturity of 8.0% convertible unsecured debentures will be extended by two years to June 30, 2023, and maturity of the April 2020 debentures will be amended to June 1, 2022

Pricing of series B warrants repriced to a max. of C$1.875; series C to a max. of C$3.

Fire & Flower to seek requisite shareholder approval at a special meeting expected to be held in September