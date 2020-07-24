CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB -3.6% ) has reported Q2 net loss of $7.4M, compared to the net income of $9.4M a year ago; YTD net loss stands at $3.5M.

Interest income decreased 5% Y/Y to $51.3M, reflecting the impact of declining interest rates. However, non-interest income increased 58% Y/Y to $2.63M on the continued increase in fees and credit card income.

Loan grew 27% Y/Y or $418M from Q1 with $369M of PPP loans recorded during the year; loan yields declined 70 bps in Q2.

The bank has increased its allowance for loan loss by $21M as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and recorded $7.4M in non-cash impairment charges during the quarter.

Though total assets grew 22% Y/Y, the company has tightened its credit underwriting process, which slowed loan growth for conventional lending.

CTR1 ratio at ~12% with total common equity of $608M as at June 30, 2020.

The bank quoted: "To the extent the pandemic continues to cause a recession or decreased economic activity for an extended time period, we expect our business and operations will be negatively impacted."