With enhanced unemployment insurance benefits set to expire next week, apartment owners are likely holding their collective breath on whether tenants can make August rent.

One in three renters didn't make full payment in the first week of July, according to an Apartment List survey, and advisory firm Stout Risius Ross estimates that eviction filings could reach 11.9M over the next four months.

Up until now, renters have received help through the one-time $1,200 stimulus payments, eviction moratoriums passed by local, state, and federal governments, and an additional $600 per week in unemployment insurance.

A number of eviction moratoriums are also set to end soon.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans and the Trump administration haven't yet released their $1T plan for another round of virus relief. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the plan will extend enhanced unemployment insurance "based on approximately 70% wage replacement."

The tentative deal between the White House and Senate Republicans will serve as a starting point for negotiations with Democrats. The current enhanced unemployment insurance payments end at July 31.

Democrats had put forth their $3.5T package in May.

The more generous unemployment insurance, which in some cases paid unemployed workers more than their salary, "has been an important part of the safety net," Mary Cunningham of the Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center at the Urban Institute told Bloomberg.

"If Congress doesn’t do anything, I think we are in for a dark fall and winter," she said.

However, John Pawlowski, a senior analyst at real estate research firm Green Street Advisors, doesn't expect an immediate crash in the apartment industry if expanded unemployment insurance benefits aren't extended.

People are likely to stop paying other bills, like auto and credit card payments, in order to make rent, he said.

Landlords do face rental revenue declines over the long term due to missed payments and lower occupancy, Pawlowski said.

The Stout analysis estimates landlords could miss more than $22B in rent over the next four months.

Interested tickers: AvalonBay Communities (AVB -0.7% ), Equity Residential (EQR -1.5% ), Camden Property Trust (CPT -0.6% ), Apartment Investment and Management (AIV -1.7% ), Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA -0.6% ), UDR (UDR -1.0% ), Essex Property Trust (ESS -1.0% ).

