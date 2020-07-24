Anglo Pacific's (OTC:AGPIF) portfolio contributions fell from £25.5M in 2H 2019 to between £18.5 -£19M in 1H 2020, mainly as a result of the recent softening of coal prices as a result of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the company reports, that two instances of Covid-19-related disruptions had resulted in the El Valle-Boinàs/Carlés gold, copper and silver mine, in Spain, being placed on care and maintenance for a two-week period, with production having resumed in April.

The company expects the second half of the year to be stronger than the first half, as demand gradually recovers, driving improved commodity pricing.

Net debt ~£40M at the end of period, reflects H1 dividends, including the final dividend paid at the end of June of £10.4M