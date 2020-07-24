For Q2, Greenhill (GHL -11.2% ) reported revenues of $47.8M (-15% Y/Y), missing consensus by $6.05M, dented by effects of global pandemic on M&A activity.

Increases in transaction completion fees and restructuring retainer fees were more than offset by declines in capital advisory fees and transaction announcement and opinion fees.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses of $46.5M, marginally higher due to recent growth in professional headcount.

Greenhill exited Brazil by selling its small business to the local team for a nominal sum.

Non-compensation operating expenses remained constant at $16.4M; negatively impacted by non-cash expense due to duplicate rent during the new headquarters location build out.

Interest expense reduced to $3.7M vs. $10.6M Y/Y, on absence non-recurring refinancing charges, benefits of lower market borrowing rate and lower debt.

Greenhill has cash and equivalents $84.6M and term loan debt with a principal balance of $350M.

Commenting on the dip in M&A activity on the conference call, CEO Scott Bok said, "I think there's just a tremendous kind of pent-up demand that one normally sees when there's a big shutdown like there was in 2009 or like there is. And that statistic, I alluded to in my talk about M&A, as a percent of total stock market cap, I mean that literally has ranged from all the way back to the 1980s from between 5% and 15%, sometimes a little bit higher percent of total market cap and it's below 3% right now. I mean it's never been below 5%."

For 2020, the board authorized $60M in purchases of shares and share equivalents; $37.4M remaining as of June 30, 2020.

Dividend declared of $0.05/share.

See Greenhill's earnings presentation.

