The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of AstraZeneca's (AZN +1.1% ) Imfinzi (durvalumab), combined with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin (all chemo agents), for the first-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

It is currently approved in the EU as monotherapy for locally advanced, unresectable non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults whose tumours express PD-L1 on ≥ 1% of tumour cells and whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemo.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.