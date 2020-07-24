KBW analyst Ryan Tomasello upgrades Black Knight (BKI +0.6% ) to Outperform, saying the market may be undervaluing its stake in Dun & Bradstreet.

Points out the BKI has underperformed since June and expects revenue growth to re-accelerate in 2021, with other potential catalysts including specialty servicing and M&A.

"More broadly, we remain positive on secular tailwinds in real estate technology, which we believe COVID-19 is accelerating," Tomasello writes.

His Outperform rating is more optimistic than the Quant rating of Neutral; comes in line with the Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 4 Neutral).

See BKI's stock performance over the past month vs. the S&P 500: