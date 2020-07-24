Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) is considering a sale of some North American water treatment assets, which could fetch as much as €500M ($580M), Bloomberg reports.

The French company is working with an adviser to review options for some operations serving municipal customers, and could decide late this year whether to proceed with a sale, according to the report.

Veolia plans to sell €3B of assets by the end of 2023 to help fund new investments, including last year's sale of its North American heating and cooling networks to Antin Infrastructure Partners for $1.25B.