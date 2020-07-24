JPMorgan keeps a bearish view on American Airlines (AAL -2.6% ) with a sum-of-the-parts analysis showing equity value is trapped by debt and other liabilities.

American's revenue story has been third best (behind Delta and United) and its ancillary efforts have lagged those of peers, maintains analyst Jamie Baker.

"We do not believe the company’s balance sheet strategy has been prudent, especially given the current turbulent environment, and we see better value elsewhere in our coverage. Given significant forecasted losses this year and diminished profit expectations for next year, we believe EV/EBITDAR will return as a primary valuation tool for investors. When taken in conjunction with our revised debt-raising expectations, not all airline balance sheets are expected to exit the current downturn looking alike."

JPMorgan has an Underweight rating on AAL, while the average Wall Street rating is Neutral.