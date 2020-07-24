FirstEnergy (FE +8% ) flies near the top of today's S&P gainers after reporting a Q2 earnings beat and pledging cooperation with a federal bribery investigation, saying it is in discussions with U.S. Department of Justice lawyers.

CEO Charles Jones wasted little time in today's earnings conference call to address the elephant in the room, saying just three minutes into the call that the company "acted properly in this matter, and we intend to cooperate fully with the investigation to... ensure our company and our role in supporting [House Bill 6] is understood as accurately as possible."

Jones noted that FirstEnergy is no longer in the electric generation business in Ohio and has no financial benefit to the pair of nuclear plants still operating, but said the law that passed in 2019 was in the best interests of FirstEnergy customers.

Ohio Governor DeWine reversed course yesterday and called on the state's legislature to repeal and replace the subsidies bill.