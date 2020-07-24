In a largely negative note on the airline sector, JPMorgan singles out Alaska Air Lines (ALK -4.1% ) with a bullish view.

Analyst Jamie Baker: "We believe Alaska has sufficient liquidity to endure the crisis. Given significant forecasted losses this year and diminished profit expectations for next, we believe EV/EBITDAR will return as a primary valuation tool for investors. When taken in conjunction with our revised debt-raising expectations, not all airline balance sheets are expected to exit the current downturn looking alike."

JP keeps an Overweight rating on ALK and takes its price target up to $55. The firm derived the PT by applying a 30% weighting to a 9.5X P/E multiple to the 2021 EPS estimate, and a 70% weighting to a 6.5X EV/EBITDAR multiple on the 2021 EBITDAR estimate. The average Wall Street PT on ALK is $45.21.