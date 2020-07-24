"Forestar Group (FOR -1.3% ) remains uniquely positioned to consolidate market share in the under-served lot development market that lacks well-capitalized and national participants. As housing market conditions improved in May and June, Forestar was able to quickly respond to the increased demand for residential lots and deliver solid third quarter results," chairman Donald J. Tomnitz commented.

For Q3, Forestar reported a 102% Y/Y surge in revenue to $177.9M as residential lots sold rose 75% to 2,023 lots.

Net income increased 46% Y/Y to $10.1M or $0.21/share; includes income tax benefit of $2.3M related to the net operating loss carryback provisions of the recently enacted CARES Act.

As of June 30, 2020, Forestar lot position consisted of 50.7K lots, of which 38.3K were owned and 12.4K were controlled through purchase contracts;

From the total owned lot position of 29.6K, 77% were under contract to sell or subject to a right of first offer to D.R. Horton at June 30, 2020.

Q3 ended with unrestricted cash of $355.6M and $348.4M of available borrowing capacity on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility for total liquidity of $704M.

Debt at June 30, 2020 of $640.6M, with no senior note maturities until fiscal 2024; net debt to total capital ratio of 25.2%.

Conference Call

Previously: Forestar Group EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue