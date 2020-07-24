Chip equipment stocks fall on foundry client Intel's stumble

Yesterday, Intel revealed a 7nm product delay due to yield issues and a "defect mode" in the process. The company discussed the possibility of outsourcing some chip production.

Note that Intel has historically used third-party fabs to produce a small amount of its low-margin, non-CPU products, but the new plans could include outsourcing core logic like CPUs and GPUs.

Chip equipment stocks that count Intel as a major foundry client are seeing red after the news: KLA (KLAC -6.7% ), Applied Materials (AMAT -3.9% ), and Lam Research (LRCX -2.3% ).

KLA, Applied Materials, and Lam Research also provide equipment for TSMC, which Intel might turn to for that outsourcing.

Last week, TSMC added $1B to its 2020 capex, which BofA saw as a net positive for the three equipment names.

