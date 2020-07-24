Aecon Group (OTCPK:AEGXF -1.2% ) swung to a Q2 loss of $6.2M, compared to a gain of $20.4M Q2 last year, and revenues decline 10% to $779M. Though reported a record backlog of $7.25B, earning over $1B in new work during the first three months of the year.

The company said it saw lower revenues in its civil work and urban transportation projects across Canada. Work was suspended on Montreal’s REM light rail project and the Site C dam, as well as schedule delays to a major nuclear refurbishment project at Ontario’s Darlington facility. But an increase in roadbuilding projects in both eastern and western Canada partially offset these issues.

The company anticipates work to ramp back up throughout the second half of the year, but also cautioned procurement delays on “certain projects” the company expected to bid on could delay future revenues.