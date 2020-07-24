Equinor (EQNR +2.3% ) says it anticipates a delay in the startup of its Johan Castberg oil project in the Barents Sea into 2023, as COVID-19 holds up work across the construction yards involved.

The project, which is expected to produce 205K bbl/day of crude oil at its peak, had been due on stream in Q4 2022 but this is no longer likely, the company tells S&P Global Platts.

Equinor's Q2 Norwegian oil production gained 33% Y/Y to 637K bbl/day, with a boost from the Johan Sverdrup field which came on stream last October, and despite a national curb on oil production imposed in June to help support international markets.

The increased Norwegian output more than offset the 8% drop in Equinor's overseas oil production to 407K bbl/day, which reflected a maintenance shutdown at the Peregrino heavy oil field offshore Brazil and production curbs in OPEC countries.

Equinor's Q2 equity gas production in Norway fell 10% Y/Y to 644K boe/day, affected by deferring significant gas volumes to later periods to capture higher expected value.

Shares are higher after the company posted an unexpected Q2 profit and maintained its $0.09/share quarterly dividend.