Market slumping after megacaps' morning run rebuffed

Stocks are retreating back to early-morning lows this afternoon after the megacap stocks saw some buying interest that soon evaporated.

The S&P is down 0.8% and the Dow is off 0.6% . The Nasdaq is down 1.2% , still solidly off the lows.

The Nasdaq is caught in a chip stock tug-of-war, with Intel and compatriots struggling, while AMD and its cohorts posting gains.

The Fab 5 moved higher in morning trading, but are all back in the red now.

While the Tech sector has cut its losses, the rest of the market has weakened, with all S&P sectors now falling.

U.S.-China geopolitical tensions aren't helping, but are likely more of a Friday excuse to sell more than an overall problem for sentiment.