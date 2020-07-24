Major League Baseball said "Play Ball" on its long-delayed 2020 season Thursday night, alongside a move to expand its playoffs to 16 teams (in games to be telecast by ESPN (DIS -1.2% ) and TBS (T -0.8% )) while Fox (FOXA +1.0% ) has the World Series. ESPN says demand for ad time on baseball telecasts has been high: "We are sold out of inventory for the opening week and the rest of the regular season"; Fox's regular season was 90% sold out before the first pitch, Sports Business Daily says.

And the NBA is set to pick up its season in the Disney World bubble on Thursday, with coverage primarily on ESPN, ABC and TNT (T -0.8% ).

Needham's Laura Martin expects the return of sports to hungry fans will mean new pay-TV subscribers (meaning benefits for Comcast (CMCSA +0.8% ), AT&T (T -0.8% ), Charter (CHTR -0.0% ), Dish (DISH -0.4% ) and Verizon (VZ +1.3% )) and "record" ratings, as well as a corresponding churn risk to the streamers who have benefited from the pandemic: Netflix (NFLX +0.3% ), Disney Plus (DIS -1.2% ), Apple TV Plus (AAPL -0.9% ) and others.