Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY +21.0% ) reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, and U.S. state attorneys for resolving its April 2019 criminal and civil liability.

Indivior Solutions, wholly-owned subsidiary of Indivior, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement relating to health care matters in 2012.

Over a period of seven years, Indivior will pay $600M to federal and state authorities; also agreed to a stipulated injunction with the FTC.

A five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services states that Solutions will be excluded from participation in government health programs.

Also, Indivior and subsidiaries will distribute a $100M payment in the week the plea is finalized and approved by a judge.

From 2022 to 2027, six annual installments of $50M will be due every January 15; final balance will be due on December 15, 2027.

Indivior Group has a $624M provision for Justice Department and related matters.

Q2 results are scheduled for July 30, 2020.