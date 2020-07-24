The energy industry downturn caused another 446 job losses in Texas over the past week, with another 537 that could be added if their employer cannot sort out bankruptcy issues.

Basic Energy Services (OTC:BASX -6.2% ) is laying off a combined 216 employees at its Big Spring and Denver City sites, while Exterran (EXTN -1.5% ) will eliminate 174 jobs in the Houston area, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

BJ Services, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, has since filed three notices with the commission about potential layoffs affecting 537 people.

In a prime example of the energy downturn, Schlumberger said in its earnings report today that it was in the process of cutting 21,000 jobs, 20% of its workforce, because of the steep drop in activity.