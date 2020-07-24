"We do not expect a 5G supercycle, argue against an independent services valuation, and do not consider Apple a stronger company on the other side of the pandemic," writes Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal.

Kvaal starts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with an Underperform rating and $315 price target, a 13% downside.

With shares are up 60% from a March low, Kvaal says Apple's fundamentals "can't support the move."

Wolfe downplays the potential 5G iPhone tailwind, saying orders into its supply chain "are flat to below last year’s iPhone 11 orders."

Apple shares are down 1.4% to $366.16 after falling as low as 4% . Apple reports fiscal Q3 results on July 30, and consensus estimates expect $52.12B in revenue and $2.05 EPS.

Yesterday, Goldman Sachs told investors to "avoid" Apple stock due to the "unsustainable" stock price.

