Hedge fund Bridgewater laying off ‘several dozen’ - WSJ

World’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater looks to be cutting costs in the wake declines in its flagship fund.

Layoffs will hit the research department, client-services team, recruiters and audit groups “and the so-called core management team, which is a management training program Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio conceived,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

The moves comes as its Pure Alpha fund is down 13.6% through June, Dow Jones reports, citing sources.