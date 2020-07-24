Eneva (OTCPK:ENEVY) has made a new attempt to combine its business with its peer AES Tiete Energia (OTCPK:AESAY), and presented the terms and conditions to BNDES Participacoes, a major stakeholder in AES Tiete.

Recently, BNDESPar hired BR Partners as its financial advisor to help sell its 28.4% stake in AES Tiete.

The company said that if it gets BNDESPar's support, it will make a new proposal with exchange ratio of 0.06539522 Eneva shares for every AES Tiete share or of 0.32697609 per unit, totalling 130.5M newly issued shares and cash of R$727.9M.

This latest offer values AES Tiete at R$7.5B.

In March, Eneva made an initial binding offer of ~R$6.6B to AES Tiete's, citing the incompatibility of the two businesses, resulted in Eneva deciding to end talks.