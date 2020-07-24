Improving liquidity amid the global pandemic, Westport Fuel Systems' (WPRT +7.0% ) Italian subsidiary, MTM S.r.l. secured a six-year €15M term loan from UniCredit.

"As our Italian facilities return to full production, this loan from UniCredit provides improved liquidity and enables our team to focus squarely on serving our global customers and accelerating the economic recovery of our local operations," Transportation EVP Massimiliano Fissore commented.

MTM operations represent 70% of the Westport's production across Europe with 800 workers at its three locations.

According to Unione Nazionale Rappresentanti Automobili Estere, Italian registrations of CNG fueled cars increased by 30.4% in 1Q20 thereby indicating strength for Westport's clean gaseous fuel systems.