AT&T (T -1% ) is down for a second day following Q2 earnings, with a mostly Neutral Wall Street validating its views seeing in-line revenues.

The results haven't dented MoffettNathanson's bearishness, though; the firm reiterated its Sell rating following the report. Mobility (the company's best segment) is doing realtively well considering the virus crisis, it says; but there's ongoing deterioration outside of that (and the Entertainment Group's struggling in particular).

The firm's expressing concern whether the pressures on other segments threaten AT&T's competitive positioning in Mobility. It has a $24 price target, implying 19% downside.

Cowen is sticking with its Market Perform rating, but cut its target to $34 from $36 (the stock is currently at $29.61); it's reassessing prospects for cutting debt and improving margins.

And RBC (Sector Perform) has cut its target to $32 from $38, saying secular issues (and the pandemic) will keep pressing fundamentals and it's still looking for some impact from business transformation. Free cash flow should remain resilient, though.

Keybanc is staying at Sector Weight, noting that $6B in incremental savings isn't enough to fight secular headwinds. Maintained guidance indicates to the firm that there will be lower levels of investment ahead.