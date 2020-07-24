Chevron (CVX -0.5% ) expects to increase the share of senior level jobs held by women and ethnic minorities to 44% from 38% last year, Reuters reports.

Figures from the end of last year show that less than 25% of Chevron's U.S. executives and senior managers were female, and only 22% were from ethnic minorities.

Despite a reputation as an industry that has failed to promote diversity, an IHS Markit analysis for the American Petroleum institute shows women and people from non-white ethnic backgrounds represented 46% of the oil industry's workforce in 2019 and likely will fill 54% of total job opportunities through 2040.

