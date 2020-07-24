KE Holdings readies IPO

KE Holdings has filed preliminary prospectus for US IPO of ~$1B, to list on the NYSE under the ticker (BEKE).

Based in China, KE is an operator of housing services platform, Beike and real estate brokerage Lianjia.

Beike provides online and offline services related to housing transactions, including home sales, rentals, renovation, and financing. In 2019, Beike facilitated 2.2+M housing transactions, with gross transaction value of ¥2.1T (~$300B).

Beike integrates Lianjia, KE's real estate brokerage platform, operating since 2001.

For Q1 2020, KE reported revenues declined 13% Y/Y to $1B, and posted losses of $173.9M, compared to income of $23.6M a year ago. 2019 losses mounted to $307.9M on revenues of $6.5B

KE has been backed by SoftBank Group, Tencent, Sequoia Capital, China Renaissance, and Hillhouse Capital.

According to Technode, the company, recently closed its latest round of funding, a Series D Plus, with $2.4B in new capital.