The Trump administration moves to streamline water rules on uranium mining, with the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission signing an initial agreement they say will improve coordination in the regulation of in-situ mining of uranium.

The mining technique is a "proven safe and cost-effective way to provide fuel for America's nuclear power plants, which supports thousands of jobs and is a large source of emissions-free energy," says EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says domestic uranium concentrate production last year fell 89% from 2018 to the lowest amount since the agency began keeping records in 1949.

Environmentalists criticize the move, saying the EPA is giving away its authority to protect scarce water resources in Wyoming and other states.

Potentially relevant tickers include CCJ, UUUU, URG, UEC, NXE, DNN, OTCQX:FCUUF, OTCPK:URPTF

ETF: URA