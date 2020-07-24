Petrobras (PBR +0.9% ) says it has approved the start of a process to contract to build three new floating platforms for the deepwater Buzios oilfield in the pre-salt area of Santos Basin.

Petrobras says the three new FPSOs are part of its development plans for a total of 12 floating platforms to be installed by the end of the decade.

Four FPSOs are currently operating in Buzios, which account for more than 20% of the company's total production, with a fifth floating platform now under construction and likely to start production in H2 2022.

Separately, Petrobras refineries in Brazil raised runs in June to levels slightly below those seen before the outbreak of COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.

The company's refineries reportedly operated at 72.7% capacity in June, up from 69.6% in May; before the coronavirus slammed fuel demand in March, the refineries were operating at 73% capacity and processing 1.725M bbl/day of crude.

Petrobras reported record daily production at Buzios on June 27, totaling 664K bbl/day and 822K boe/day.