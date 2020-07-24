Seanergy (SHIP -3.3% ) CEO Stamatis Tsantanis says scrubber fittings are now an uneconomical solution to global sulfur regulations.

The technicalities of installing the exhaust-filtering systems that allow the continued burn of 3.5% sulfur fuel have proved to be more problematic than initially appeared, Tsantanis tells a webinar with Noble Capital, adding the complications are exacerbated by COVID-19 because crew-change restrictions make it difficult to get technicians or engineers on board if any extensive maintenance or replacement parts are needed.

The payback period for a scrubber had been anticipated at 6-12 months given a certain spread in fuel prices, but the CEO says the timetable is now closer to five years.

Seanergy recently completed a scrubber fitting because of a contract that already was in place with a charterer, as were several contracts across the industry that were negotiated when 0.5% sulfur fuel prices were forecast to be much higher than they are.