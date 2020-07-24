Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) has jumped 4.1% following a report that activist hedge fund Legion Partners is urging a sale.

Boingo lost half its market value in March amid the travel shutdown, and Legion bought in about $8/share, Business Insider reports. The stock is now just over $15, making a healthy Q2 payday for Legion.

And now Legion says a sale is the best outcome for shareholders: "We believe Boingo is a highly strategic asset, with long-term exclusive wireless rights to numerous popular venues and the potential to drive further monetization by cross selling its global network presence to additional Tier One carriers. This is an effort that a large cell tower company or infrastructure-focused private equity firm could accelerate with greater resources to quickly drive a significant uplift in profitability," it said in a letter to investors.

And it says a sale should draw 2-3 times what it paid for its March shares, meaning at least $700M vs. a current market cap of $641M.